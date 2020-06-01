EA, Sony, Warner Bros. and more take to social media to support #BlackLivesMatter movement

Riots have been ongoing across the United States for the past week over the death of George Floyd, and major companies are now speaking out on social media to offer their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Electronic Arts has postponed the official announcement for Madden 21 as it stands with the #BlackLivesMatter movement. In a statement on LinkedIn, the American publisher claimed that now is not the time to discuss the game.

"We stand with our African American and black community of friends, players, colleagues and partners. Our Immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world," said Electronic Arts.

"We'll find another time to talk football with you. Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change."

#BlackLivesMatter

Streaming platform Netflix has also spoken up on Twitter, with the company stating that "to be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up."

Warner Bros. took to Twitter to voice its disdain for the awful event that took place last week. The company quoted Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson.

"'Somebody has to stand when others are sitting. Somebody has to speak when others are quiet.' – Bryan Stevenson," said Warner Bros.

"We stand with our Black colleagues, talent, storytellers and fans – and all affected by senseless violence. Your voices matter, your messages matter. #BlackLivesMatter."

Make a change

Marvel Entertainment, the Disney division behind the hit movie Black Panther – with an almost all African-American cast – is yet another media company to make its stand on the #BlackLivesMatter movement clear.

Sony has also offered its support on Twitter, and is currently using its channels to share links to charities and petitions that aim to make a change to the justice system.

Meanwhile, streamers have also shown their support. Pro streamer Ninja is just one example as he implored his followers to not let the looters across the US distract them. He asked for everyone to focus on the real issue, "Police brutality, racism, and the murder of George Floyd."

If you are looking for ways to help, here is a masterlist of petitions to sign and places to donate to.