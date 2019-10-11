Tencent tops September mobile publisher grossing chart

Tencent stood tall as the top-grossing mobile publisher in September 2019 according to data from research firm Sensor Tower.

The Chinese tech and entertainment giant earned $599m for the month, demonstrating a 30 per cent growth year-on-year. Sensor Tower reports that Tencent made more money than any other publisher on the App Store, but does not appear in the Google Play Top Ten at all.

In the market-wide charts, second and third places go to NetEase and Bandai Namco respectively. The latter topped the Google Play Store for revenue. Chinese games firm NetEase saw an 11 per cent increase in revenue for September year-on-year, raking in $256 million.

In the No.4 spot overall is Russian company Playrix, which took No.3 in the Google Play charts, four positions ahead of its rank on the App Store. The fifth top-grossing company overall was Candy Crush creator King.

No.6 in the overall Top 10 for September was Helsinki-based Supercell, ranking sixth and seventh in the storefronts. Pokémon Go creator Niantic secured the No.2 spot in Google's store but was No.7 overall.

Square Enix secured its spot in the top 10 in eighth place. Furthermore, entry No.9 is Playtika, charting at No.8 in the Google Chart. However, it made no appearance in the App Store chart.

Closing September 2019's Top 10 grossing publishers is the largest mobile games company in South Korea, Netmarble, which didn't feature in the charts for the App Store, but came in sixth place for the Google Play marketplace.