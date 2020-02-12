News

Supercell revenues fall for third consecutive year to $1.56 billion in 2019

By , Staff Writer

Clash of Clans developer Supercell has seen its revenue drop for the third year in a row after the studio reported $1.56 billion in 2019.

This figure is down from the $1.6 billion generated in 2018, $2 billion accumulated in 2017 and $2.3 billion from 2016.

Furthermore, profits before taxes tumbled to $577 million, which was again down from $635 million the previous year and $810 million in 2018.

Supercell paid out €100 million ($110 million) in corporate taxes to Finland over the 12 month period. 

"Slightly lower"

"Our financial results were slightly lower than last year's," said Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen.

"Even if we’ve never been that focused on the financials (rather our focus is on creating great games with great people!), I think this is a good result for a company of 300 people, especially in a highly competitive business like games, full of amazingly smart and talented people," he added.

Though financials fell, Brawl Stars generated $422 million from its first year of release, while Clash of Clans continued to hold on strong - even earning its best month for revenue ever in December 2019.

However, the company did stop work on its mobile strategy title Rush Wars, which many were expecting to launch in the year.

Supercell recently invested $1.1 million in a new Stockholm-based developer Wild Games. The new studio is headed up by CEO Robert Wasser, former head of development at EA DICE.


Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

