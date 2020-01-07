Nintendo announces next Pokemon Direct for January 9th

Nintendo will host a Pokemon Direct on January 9th at 6:30 PT/9:30 ET/14:30 GMT.

The publisher has not indicated as to what information this Pokemon Direct will contain. Educated guesses suggest that it will be news focused on Pokemon Home, a cloud storage app designed to allow easy transfers of Pokemon between 3DS, Switch, and mobile games.

It could also feature Pokemon Sleep, a mobile title which found its way onto our list of most anticipated games of 2020. Given Nintendo's shift to supporting its games long after release, the Direct could also feature information on new content for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Whatever the case, the Direct will livestream on Nintendo's official YouTube channel at the times stated above.

Gotta play them all

Last year, two new Pokemon games launched exclusively for Facebook Instant Games - Pokemon Tower Battle and Pokemon Medallion Battle.

Less than two weeks after release, Pokemon Sword and Shield outsold the previous year's instalments Pokemon Lets Go Eevee and Lets Go Pikachu in Japan. As of November 2019, Sword and Shield had shifted 1.74 million while the Lets Go editions had moved 1.66 million in the Asian country.

Meanwhile, mobile title Pokemon Masters proved popular at launch as the mobile title secured 10 million downloads in four days.