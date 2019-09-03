Pokemon Masters champions 10 million downloads in four days

Pokemon Masters has been downloaded more than 10 million times worldwide.

The figure was revealed via the official Pokemon Masters Twitter account, confirming that the free-to-play title from DeNA has reached the milestone in less than four days.

Since launching on August 29th, Pokemon Masters went on to become the number one game for iPhone downloads in 27 countries - including the US and Japan.

Upon its announcement, five million players pre-registered for the new mobile game.

Pokemon Masters sees players take on trainers in three-on-three battles to become champion of the Pokemon Master League on the island of Pasio.

Pasio party

In comparison, Pokemon Go was estimated to have been installed more than 10 million times in its first day, with 1.3 million being downloaded in its first three hours of release, according to Sensor Tower data.

The game went on to be downloaded approximately more than 100 million times in one week.

More Pokemon titles are expected to be released for the mobile platform after The Pokemon Company partnered with Chinese publishing giant Tencent to develop new games.