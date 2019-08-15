Pokemon Masters has five million Trainers already pre-registered

The Pokemon Company has revealed that five million players have pre-registered for its upcoming mobile game Pokemon Masters.
Developed by DeNA, the free-to-play title will see users take part in three-on-three battles to become champion of the Pokemon Master League on the island of Pasio. Here, players will encounter famous faces from the 23-year-old history of the franchise.
Pokemon Master is scheduled to launch on iOS and Android in most major territories this summer.
However, a representative confirmed to Gamespot that the game has a tentative release date of August 29th, 2019.
Sign up now
Players interested in preregistering for the game on mobile can sign up right here.
The Pokemon Company has a busy year in-store, with Pokemon Sword and Shield due to release on the Nintendo Switch in November, as well as the firm partnering with Tencent on an unnamed Pokemon project.
