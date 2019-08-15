News

Pokemon Masters has five million Trainers already pre-registered

The Pokemon Company has revealed that five million players have pre-registered for its upcoming mobile game Pokemon Masters.

Developed by DeNA, the free-to-play title will see users take part in three-on-three battles to become champion of the Pokemon Master League on the island of Pasio. Here, players will encounter famous faces from the 23-year-old history of the franchise.

Pokemon Master is scheduled to launch on iOS and Android in most major territories this summer.

However, a representative confirmed to Gamespot that the game has a tentative release date of August 29th, 2019.

The Pokemon Company has a busy year in-store, with Pokemon Sword and Shield due to release on the Nintendo Switch in November, as well as the firm partnering with Tencent on an unnamed Pokemon project.


Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

