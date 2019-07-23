News

The Pokemon Company partners with Tencent on new games

July 23rd, 2019 partnership Tencent
The Pokemon Company 		Not disclosed
By , Senior Editor

The Pokemon Company has partnered with Chinese publishing giant Tencent to develop new games.

A press release revealing the news did not specify which platform the games would be released on, though mobile appears to be a good possibility.

Tencent-owned developer Timi, which has developed games like PUBG: Full Ahead, is working on a new Pokemon title as part of the deal.

I choose you

The Pokemon Company has previously partnered with NetEase to bring Pokemon Quest to mobile devices in China.

Tencent meanwhile signed a deal with Nintendo to launch its Switch console in the country. The hardware isn’t expected to launch before the end of March 2020, however.

Whilst The Pokemon Company has largely focused on Nintendo-owned platforms in the past, it’s increasingly targeting the mobile platform. Earlier this year it unveiled Pokemon Masters, a title developed in partnership with DeNA, set for release this summer.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

