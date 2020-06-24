News

﻿Tencent and The Pokemon Company debut Pokemon Unite

The Pokemon Company and Tencent today debuted Pokemon Unite, a strategic team-based battle game for mobile and Switch.

The announcement was made during a Pokemon Present digital event with Pokemon Company President and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara introducing the new title. News of a partnership between the two firms was revealed last July, with several games expecting to come out of the deal, Pokemon Unite seemingly being the first.

The "free-to-start" game feature five-versus-five multiplayer combat that sees players scoring points as they look to level up their Pokemon. From this, Pokemon can learn new moves and evolve to the next evolution stage.

Pokemon Unite has been developed by Tencent's TiMi Studios, who previously worked on Call of Duty: Mobile and Honor of Kings.

Honor of Pokemon

Early gameplay appears to be similar to that of Tencent's Honor of Kings, which has continued to be one of the top-grossing games in Asia. With this, The Pokemon Company will be looking to recreate the enormous success achieved by Tencent in that sector, as well as the ongoing success of Pokemon GO globally. 

Pokemon Unite will launch on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices and will support cross-platform play functionality.

A release date was not disclosed but Ishihara did confirm that more details would be revealed in the future regarding launch.

This is the second digital presentation from The Pokemon Company, after the firm revealed Pokemon Smile, Pokemon Cafe Mix and a Pokemon Snap sequel last week.

Earlier this year, we spoke to Tencent TiMi Studios international business director Vincent Gao and Call of Duty: Mobile game director Leo Yao.on a range of subjects including its Pokémon partnership.


