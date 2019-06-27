Pokemon Masters launches on mobile this summer

The Pokemon Company has revealed that upcoming mobile title Pokemon Masters will launch this summer.

The date was announced during a special Pokemon Masters livestream, where the firm’s president Tsunekazu Ishihara shared details of the game.

Japanese mobile developer DeNA has been working alongside TPC on Pokemon Masters, which sees players battling famous trainers from the 23-year-old history of the franchise.

After an anime trailer showcased the new world featured, Ishihara unveiled that the story takes place on Pasio Island, where players compete in the Pokemon Masters League.

Here, users take part in three versus three real-time battles with trainers and Pokemon possessing both a special “Sync” and “Trainer” move.

“Not only befriend Pokemon”

“The idea was to create a gameplay experience where you could not only befriend Pokemon but also trainers to battle alongside you,” said Isihara.

“In this way, we added new depth to the world of Pokemon. DeNA and The Pokemon Company have been working together to develop this new type of Pokemon game.”

Pokemon Masters was originally revealed at the Pokemon press conference at the end of May, where several new games and apps were shown off including Pokemon Home and Pokemon Sleep.