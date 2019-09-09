News

Pokemon Masters raked in $26 million in revenue from first week

Pokemon Masters raked in $26 million in revenue from first week
By , Staff Writer

Pokemon Masters has generated an estimated $26 million in revenue from its first week, according to Sensor Tower data.

The free-to-play mobile title developed by DeNA earned $16 million of that number from users in Japan, which equalled to 62 per cent of the overall total.

Following this, the US brought in approximately $4.5 million or close to 17 per cent. Players in Hong Kong, Taiwan and France made up the remaining top five markets.

The majority of spending originated from the App Store at 72 per cent, while Google Play picked up the remaining 28 per cent.

Pokemon Masters was confirmed to be off to a strong start when more than 10 million players globally installed in its first four days.

Second best launch

This figure now confirms that Pokemon Masters achieved the franchise’s second best launch on the platform after Pokemon Go, which brought in more than double at $56 million during the first seven days.

This data swings heavily in favour with Pokemon Go when you consider that the worldwide catch ‘em all was only launched in five territories at the time, whereas Pokemon Masters was made available in more than 60 markets from the start.

Niantic’s Pokemon Go interestingly just earned its best month for revenue in three years.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Sep 3rd, 2019

Pokemon Masters champions 10 million downloads in four days

News Jun 27th, 2019

Pokemon Masters launches on mobile this summer

News Aug 29th, 2019

Pokemon Masters launches globally on iOS and Android

News Aug 15th, 2019

Pokemon Masters has five million Trainers already pre-registered

News Sep 5th, 2018

Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Heroes brings in over $417m in revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies