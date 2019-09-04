News

Pokemon Go has best month for revenue since September 2016 as Dr. Mario World fails to pop

By , Staff Writer

Pokemon Go had its best month for revenue in August since September 2016, two months after the game initially launched.

That’s according to Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, who confirmed that the summer activities organised by Niantic helped to push the title’s growth to levels unseen for nearly three years.

Currently, Pokemon Go has generated $2.65 billion since launching on July 6th, 2016, according to Sensor Tower data.

This latest news has kept the game on track to pass the $3 billion mark before the end of 2019.

Worst-performing

Nintendo’s latest mobile title Dr. Mario World has also been confirmed to be the worst-performing game to date for the company, as the title barely broke into the top 500 grossing chart in the US on iOS.

Dr. Mario World ended its first month of launch with $1.4 million in revenue, the lowest number made by any mobile game from the Japanese-firm.

The next mobile entry from Nintendo will be Mario Kart Tour, which was recently revealed to be launching on September 25th, 2019.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

