Dr. Mario World’s first month revenue is Nintendo’s lowest on mobile to date

Nintendo’s Dr. Mario World has ended its first month of launch with $1.4 million in revenue, the lowest number made by any mobile game from the Japanese-firm.

As analysed by Sensor Tower, the match-three puzzler managed to encapsulate an estimated five million downloads in its first seven days of launch. However it has only managed to add half as many more in the three weeks following to cap out at 7.5 million.

This placed the Line and NHN-developed game at fourth out of five for number of downloads of the mobile titles released by Nintendo. Only action RPG Dragalia Lost, which launched in just 11 markets, failed to beat the Doc with 1.6 million installs.

Super Mario Run has accumulated the most first-month downloads at 21.8 million, while the most lucrative first month goes to Fire Emblem Heroes, which took an estimated $67.6 million.

$0.19 per player

During its first month, Dr. Mario World saw an average of $0.19 per user, which again placed the title at fifth among Nintendo’s mobile games by this measure. In comparison, Dragalia Lost posted the best first month by this metric with nearly $16.50 in gross revenue per install.

Spending across Dr. Mario World was largely generated from Japan at 55 per cent, or $770,000 of the overall total.

Following this, was the US at 33 per cent, or $462,000, however the country claimed top spot for downloads with 35 per cent, which equalled to 2.6 million.

The next mobile game to arrive from Nintendo will be Mario Kart Tour sometime in the summer. Beta signups have already begun for the new racer.