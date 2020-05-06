Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp clears $150 million in lifetime revenue

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has earned its best month for revenue since launching in October 2017, according to Sensor Tower.

The happy home simulator generated $7.9 million in player spending for the month of April 2020, This was a direct result of the ongoing popularity surrounding Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which released on March 20th.

With this, Pocket Camp's lifetime revenue has now surpassed $150 million as player spending rose 106 per cent to $1.7 million following the seven days after launch.

In April, we revealed that Pocket Camp downloads had risen by nearly 800 per cent since its console counterpart's launch.

Home support

The biggest market for the game was Nintendo's home country of Japan, with the title accumulating $112.8 million, or close to 74 per cent, of its total revenue in the region alone. Following this, was the US at $29.2 million, or 19 per cent, and Great Britain at $2 million, or 1.4 per cent.

Pocket Camp lifetime downloads equal to an estimated 44.8 million, however April 2020 had to settle for second for the best performing month at seven million installs. That title still belongs to the game's launch month, which earned 17.6 million and is looking unlikely to be beaten.

We recently interviewed Rogue One screenwriter Gary Whitta about his new talk show set in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Meanwhile, New Horizons has gone on to sell more digitally in one month than any other console game ever.