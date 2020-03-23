Exclusive: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp sees revenues surge amid New Horizons launch

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has been on a bit of a resurgence as a direct result of its console counterpart launching in March.

According to Sensor Tower data, Pocket Camp revenue has seen an increase, with player spending on March 21st equating to $253,000, the game's best day since March 2nd.

So far the game has generated approximately $3.6 million for the month, but it still has some way to go with revenue for both January and February ending at $5.2 million respectively.

1.3 million downloads

The mobile happy home simulator has also seen downloads rise by close to 150 per cent, leaping from 520,000 downloads in February 2020 to 1.3 million as of March 21st 2020.

This jump has explicitly been put down to Animal Crossing: New Horizons launch on Nintendo Switch, with the week of March 16th witnessing a surge of 670,000 installs or 87 per cent week-on-week for installs. The Switch game launched officially on March 20th, 2020.

Nintendo launched a subscription service at $7.99 a month, which did not go down well with some fans. That, obviously, hasn't stopped dedicated players from spending in the game.

Outside of mobile, Animal Crossing: New Horizons' launch has been an even bigger success, with the game already going on to become the fastest-selling single game on Nintendo Switch in the UK.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can register for the online event here.