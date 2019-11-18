Nintendo appears to be launching a subscription service for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Nintendo will bring a subscription service to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

ResetEra user ZeoVGM - as reported by NintendoLife - showed that a recent in-game update revealed the upcoming subscription service.

It is said to be launching on November 21st.

“With the second anniversary of the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game right around the corner, we have a big announcement to make,” said the update.

“We’re rolling out a new paid membership service, Pocket Camp Club, on 21/11/19.”

Choose your plan

There will be two different plans to choose from, firstly, you can get an animal helper to aid you in camp. Or, you can choose “to receive fortune cookies and store your furniture and clothing items in warehouses.”

On November 20th, the company will provide further details in the form of videos.

As of September 2018, the game has grossed $50 million worldwide.