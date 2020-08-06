Nintendo experiences strong year-on-year growth in Q1 FY21 as it generates $3.4 billion in net sales

Nintendo experienced a strong first quarter for its 2021 fiscal year as it grew 108.1 per cent year-on-year to ¥358.1 billion ($3.4 billion) in net sales.

Furthermore, the Japanese firm's operating profits increased by a staggering 427.7 per cent to ¥144.7 billion ($1.3 billion). The impressive growth continued as it saw a rise of 576.2 per cent in ordinary profit to ¥150.3 billion ($1.4 billion). In terms of gross profit, the company grew 153.6 per cent year-on-year to ¥211.5 billion ($2 billion).

On the mobile front, Nintendo generated ¥13.2 billion ($125 million) through its IPs which represents a 32.7 per cent increase year-on-year. Most of its growth can be attributed to smart-device transactions.

Mobile rise

The Japanese firm credits both Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp – which had its best month for revenue since its launch in April 2020 – and Mario Kart Tour as the big drivers for its increased profit through the mobile division.

"The mobile business showed steady growth compared to the same period of the previous year, bolstered not only by the record sales and record use of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which benefited from the synergistic effect of the promotion and release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but also from Mario Kart Tour," reads Nintendo's report.

It is interesting to note that rumours began to swirl that the publishing giant would slow down its mobile business. However, president Shuntaro Furukawa explained that the company uses the platform as a means of exposing its IPs to a wider audience. Furthermore, for its last fiscal year, Nintendo generated $474 million through mobile, a growth of 11.5 per cent year-on-year.