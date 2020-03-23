News

Animal Crossing: New Horizons becomes the fastest-selling single game on Switch in the UK

Nintendo's new title Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become the fastest-selling game on the Switch in the UK.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the amount of copies sold for New Horizons is more than the total number of copies for the rest of the franchise combined. Furthermore, as a single title, it is the fastest-selling on Nintendo's console.

On top of this, it is only physical copies that have been counted. However, Pokemon Sword and Shield combined did shift more units in its first week.

"An escape"

Speaking to The Verge, New Horizons producer Hisashi Nogami expressed sorrow for the events happening right now – the coronavirus outbreak – but hopes the game will be used as an "escape."

"We've been planning this release for quite some time, so it's unfortunate that this timing overlapped with what's currently happening in the world," said Nogami.

"I am very disheartened and saddened by the events happening across the world. Considering the timing, we hope that a lot of the Animal Crossing fans will use this as an escape, so they can enjoy themselves during this difficult time."

Last month, during Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, details were given on a crossover between the new switch game and the mobile title, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. The mobile game is Nintendo's second-highest-grossing title on the platform.

