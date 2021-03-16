Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Nintendo's fastest-selling game in Europe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become Nintendo's fastest-selling game across Europe.

VGC reported that the island-life Switch exclusive had sold seven million copies in the continent through physical and digital sales.

The impressive milestone has been hit just before the game celebrates its first anniversary, having been released on March 20th, 2020.

"We're truly grateful that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been embraced by so many players across Europe," Nintendo of Europe president Stephan Bole said in a prepared statement.

"Animal Crossing has long been a popular franchise in Europe, and its continued growth is due to the love of our fans for this unique series."

Island life

By December 31st 2020, Nintendo had sold more than 31 million copies of Animal Crossing: New Horizons worldwide, showing just how popular the game has been since it hit the market.

However, 11.77 million of those copies were sold within the first 11 days of release, with that number rising to 26.04 million by September 2020.

If that wasn't impressive enough, the Switch exclusive became the fastest-ever game to see six million sales in Japan.

Animal Crossing has always been a popular franchise, yet New Horizons has taken the series to new heights, with its popularity garnering a new makeup line.

Currently, New Horizons is the second best-selling title behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which according to Nintendo's sales data, has reached 33.41 million sales.