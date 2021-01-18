Nintendo Switch made up 87 per cent of Japanese console sales last year

Nearly six million Nintendo Switch consoles were shipped in Japan last year.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the sales represent an increase of 30 per cent year-on-year.

Furthermore, Nintendo's hardware accounted for 87 per cent of 6.85 million consoles that were sold in Japan last year.

More specifically, the original Switch console shifted 3.9 million units while the Switch Lite managed to move two million units.

Not only has Nintendo's hardware performed well in Japan, but it has also proven to be the most popular choice for 24 consecutive months in the US and 25 straight months in Canada.

Top player

In Japan, Animal Crossing: New Horizons proved to be the best selling physical game in 2020, having sold roughly 6.4 million copies since its release in March 2020.

Furthermore, the Switch exclusive became the fastest-ever game to shift six million units in Japan back in November.

As of September 30th 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 26.04 million copies worldwide.

Not only has the social Island title proven to be the top dog in Japan, but it also reigned supreme at the top of the charts in both the UK and Australia.

Overall, Nintendo dominated the Japanese charts with six entries in the top 10 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ring Fit Adventure, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics and Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Market growth

Last year, Japan's games market grew 12.5 per cent year-on-year as it grossed more than $3.5 billion.

It's most lucrative segment proved to be consoles, as hardware managed to generate $1.8 billion, an increase of 16.4 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, at a growth rate of nine per cent year-on-year, physical games sales brought in $1.75 billion.