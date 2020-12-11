The Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling console

The Nintendo Switch has continued to be the best-selling console despite the release of next-gen hardware.

In November, according to NPD Group data, sales of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite hit 1.35 million units in the US. As a result, the console has remained the top-selling console for 24 consecutive months.

The Japanese hardware broke the record for consecutive months back in October after it crossed the 22-month threshold.

It is worth noting that Black Friday played a big part in the success of Switch sales last month. Overall, games for the console made up 38 per cent of Black Friday week sales.

Switch it up

So far this year, Nintendo has shifted 6.92 million Switch consoles in the US. Recently, it was revealed that 1.3 million had been sold in China so far this year.

“Nintendo Switch offers a unique proposition for shoppers this holiday season with the ability to play on the TV or portably in handheld mode,” said Nintendo of America SVP sales and marketing Nick Chavez.

“We continue to see unprecedented demand for Nintendo Switch, and we are pleased that people of all ages and gaming skill levels will be experiencing Nintendo Switch this holiday and beyond.”