Nintendo breaks record as it remains the best-selling console for 22 months

The Nintendo Switch has continued to be the best-selling console for 22 consecutive months, a new record.
As confirmed via Twitter (below), the Japanese hardware has officially surpassed the dominance of the Xbox 360, which held the record for seven years having been the top-selling console from August 2011 to April 2013.
However, Since December 2018, Nintendo's console has been the top dog with that momentum looking to continue into the holiday season, despite the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Top of the world
The Nintendo Switch has proven to be a popular console since its March 2017 release. The sales of the console in the first half of 2020 are a testament to that, as the hardware number of units sold had more than doubled year-on-year.
However, a console can only be as good the library of games that it offers, and the Switch has a range of hugely popular exclusives. In 2020 alone, the world was treated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons which shifted 11.77 million copies in 11 days.
Most recently, Super Mario 3D All-Stars was released with the trio of games immediately shooting to the top of the charts with physical sales alone.
