Nintendo Switch sales close on 90 million, revenue drops nearly 10%

Nintendo has revealed that the Switch has now shipped 89.04 million units since launching on March 3rd, 2017.

The figures were made public through the company’s financial results for the three months ended on June 30th, 2021.

This represented a rise of 5.2 per cent over the last three month period. The handheld/console hybrid has now passed the PlayStation 3 (87.4 million) and Xbox 360 (84 million), with the Nintendo Wii in its sights at 101.63 million sales.

Nintendo's revenue for the period equalled ¥322.6 billion ($2.94 billion), a decrease of 9.9 per cent year-on-year. Operating profit similarly dropped by 17.3 per cent to ¥119.7 billion ($1.09 billion).

When it came to Nintendo's mobile business, its income totalled ¥13.1 billion ($119.5 million), a decrease of 0.6 per cent year-on-year. No plans were shared for any upcoming mobile projects, aside from the Pikmin AR game now in the works with Niantic.

Fitness Frenzy

Software sales for Nintendo grew to 632.40 million units, a rise of around 7.7 per cent.

While Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons continue to close the gap between one another at 37.08 million and 33.89 million sales respectively, Ring Fit Adventure charged into the top 10 at 11.26 million copies sold. This did enough to knock New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe off the list.

Outside of this, New Pokémon Snap reached 2.07 million sales, Mario Golf: Super Rush scored 1.34 million and Miitopia shipped just over a million.

The top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games worldwide as of June 30, 2021:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 37.08 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 33.89 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 24.77 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 23.20 million Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield - 21.85 million Super Mario Odyssey - 21.40 million Super Mario Party - 15.72 million Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee - 13.57 million Splatoon 2 - 12.45 million Ring Fit Adventure - 11.26 million

While little news was shared about its mobile strategy, last week Nintendo announced that Dr. Mario World will shut down permanently in November.

At E3 this year, Nintendo debuted a new Metroid, WarioWare and shared details surrounding Breath of the Wild 2.