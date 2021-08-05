News

Nintendo Switch sales close on 90 million, revenue drops nearly 10%

More sales than PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

Nintendo Switch sales close on 90 million, revenue drops nearly 10%
By , Deputy Editor

Nintendo has revealed that the Switch has now shipped 89.04 million units since launching on March 3rd, 2017.

The figures were made public through the company’s financial results for the three months ended on June 30th, 2021.

This represented a rise of 5.2 per cent over the last three month period. The handheld/console hybrid has now passed the PlayStation 3 (87.4 million) and Xbox 360 (84 million), with the Nintendo Wii in its sights at 101.63 million sales.

Nintendo's revenue for the period equalled ¥322.6 billion ($2.94 billion), a decrease of 9.9 per cent year-on-year. Operating profit similarly dropped by 17.3 per cent to ¥119.7 billion ($1.09 billion).

When it came to Nintendo's mobile business, its income totalled ¥13.1 billion ($119.5 million), a decrease of 0.6 per cent year-on-year. No plans were shared for any upcoming mobile projects, aside from the Pikmin AR game now in the works with Niantic.

Fitness Frenzy

Software sales for Nintendo grew to 632.40 million units, a rise of around 7.7 per cent.

While Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons continue to close the gap between one another at 37.08 million and 33.89 million sales respectively, Ring Fit Adventure charged into the top 10 at 11.26 million copies sold. This did enough to knock New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe off the list.

Outside of this, New Pokémon Snap reached 2.07 million sales, Mario Golf: Super Rush scored 1.34 million and Miitopia shipped just over a million.

The top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games worldwide as of June 30, 2021:

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 37.08 million
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 33.89 million
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 24.77 million
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 23.20 million
  5. Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield - 21.85 million
  6. Super Mario Odyssey - 21.40 million
  7. Super Mario Party - 15.72 million
  8. Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee - 13.57 million
  9. Splatoon 2 - 12.45 million
  10. Ring Fit Adventure - 11.26 million

While little news was shared about its mobile strategy, last week Nintendo announced that Dr. Mario World will shut down permanently in November.

At E3 this year, Nintendo debuted a new Metroid, WarioWare and shared details surrounding Breath of the Wild 2.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Deputy Editor

Matthew Forde is the deputy editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Jan 30th, 2020

Nintendo Switch tops 52 million sales, surpasses SNES

News May 6th, 2021

As Switch nears 85 million units sold, Nintendo FY21 revenue grows 37% to $16 billion

News Apr 26th, 2021

Nintendo Switch is Japan's sixth best-selling console of all time

News Mar 15th, 2021

Nintendo has sights set on record breaking Switch and software sales

News Jan 18th, 2021

Nintendo Switch made up 87% of Japanese console sales last year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies