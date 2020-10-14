News

Nintendo Switch could be the best-selling console this holiday season

Nintendo Switch could be the best-selling console this holiday season
By , Staff Writer

The Nintendo Switch is predicted to be the best-selling console for the 2020 holiday season, despite the release of two new consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

NPD Group industry analyst Mat Piscatella made the prediction, and it is one of several that he made for the end of the year, as seen on the NPD Group website.

Nintendo's flagship console is set to be a holiday hit thanks to the next-generation PlayStation and Xbox hardware. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have been in high demand, with stock difficult to come by. As such Piscatella believes the Switch will become the more accessible option.

However, the Japanese games giant had stock issues of its own earlier this year, though that was due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Overall, it is projected that games spending, across November and December, will hit $13.4 billion, an increase of 24 per cent year-on-year.

Switch it up

Since being launched in March 2017, the Nintendo Switch has proven to be a popular choice.

Last month, Nintendo upped its production order for the hardware to 30 million for its current fiscal year. Demand for the Switch has been high this year, no doubt thanks to some of its top-releases such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also aided Nintendo's success due to people being stuck at home as lockdown restrictions were placed around the world.

In the first half of 2020, sales for the Nintendo Switch more than doubled year-on-year.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jul 19th, 2019

Nintendo Switch US sales top PlayStation and Xbox in June

News Apr 22nd, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons achieves third-best US launch ever for a Nintendo game

News Aug 16th, 2019

Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling console of 2019 in the US

News Sep 23rd, 2020

Super Mario 3D All-Stars jumps its way to the top of the UK charts

News Jul 3rd, 2020

Nintendo Switch sales have more than doubled in the UK since last year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies