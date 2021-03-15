US consumer spending hit $4.6 billion in February 2021

Consumer spending across the games industry reached $4.6 billion in the US last month.

As detailed in a Twitter thread by NDP Group executive director and video game industry advisor Mat Piscatella, the impressive figure represents a growth rate of 35 per cent year-on-year.

Moreover, so far this year, US consumer spending across games hardware, content and accessories has reached $9.3 billion, an increase of 39 per cent year-on-year.

In terms of hardware, the sector grew 121 per cent year-over-year to $406 million, the best February for consoles in the US since the $468 million grossed in 2011.

Nintendo's flagship console continues to reign supreme in the US, as the Switch experienced the best February month for hardware sales of any platform since the Wii in 2011.

"Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars in February," said Piscatella.

"Unit and dollar sales of Nintendo Switch hardware in February were the highest for any hardware platform in a February month since the Nintendo Wii in February 2009."

Switched

Moreover, the Switch has officially exceeded the Nintendo DS's dollar sales in the US, thus making it the second best selling Nintendo console in the country.

"Total lifetime dollar sales of Switch hardware now exceed the Nintendo DS, making Switch Nintendo's 2nd best-selling platform in U.S. tracked history (Nintendo Wii ranks first)," said Piscatella.

"Switch is currently the 7th best-selling hardware platform in lifetime U.S. dollar sales."

The Nintendo Switch has proven to be a popular powerhouse since its March 2017 launch, and it has only recently reached the middle of its lifecycle.

Last year, the hardware shifted 1.5 million units in the UK alone, while it accounted for 87 per cent of console sales in Japan.

Game time

Not only was Nintendo the top dog for hardware, but its Switch title Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was the best-selling game in February.

Moreover, the duo of games is the second best-selling title of the year so far.

At launch, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury shot straight to the top of the charts, experiencing a better launch than the original Wii U version.

"Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury debuts as the best-selling game of February," wrote Piscatella.

"The title also ranks as the 2nd best-selling game of 2021 year-to-date, despite the lack of digital sales tracking for Nintendo published titles."

However, it was not the only Nintendo title to crack the top 20 selling titles last month. It was joined by Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Ring Fit Adventure and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars also secured a spot in the top 20, ahead of its impending removal from the market at the end of March.