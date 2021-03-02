Nintendo reminds consumers that Mario items are being taken of the shelf

Nintendo has reminded consumers that various Mario items will be taken off the shelf this month.

Taking to Twitter, the Japanese games giant reminded fans that the 35th-anniversary celebration for the Italian plumber is coming to an end.

"The "Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary" campaign will end at the end of March 2021," said Nintendo.

"With the end of the campaign, the production, sales and services of some products will also end. For more details, please visit here.

You're an...

Items that will cease to be sold include Super Mario Bros. 35 on Nintendo Switch and the Super Mario Bros game and watch.

As will the Nintendo Tokyo "Super Mario Bros. 35th" range. The series included a mug, t-shirts, towels and a sticker set.

However, also included in the celebration was the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection on Nintendo Switch. Therefore, the trio of games – Super Mario 64, Sunshine and Galaxy – will no longer be sold.

Nintendo has noted that it could be redownloaded anytime, even after it is no longer for sale if the game was purchased digitally.

All-star

Soon as it was released, Super Mario 3D All-Stars shot straight to the top of the UK charts, once again proving how popular the Nintendo mascot is.

Moreover, the game also saw immediate success in Japan as it became the best-selling game in the country.

However, Mario's success continued as the trio of games managed to top the charts with physical sales alone. This is no small feat.