Super Mario 3D All-Stars jumps its way to the top of the UK charts

Nintendo's Super Mario 3D All-Stars has jumped its way to the top of the UK charts.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the trio of games – Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy remastered in HD for Switch - have knocked The Avengers from the top of the pile.

Moreover, the Italian plumber has experienced the third-best title launch this year, coming in behind PS4 exclusive The Last of Us Part II and fellow Switch exclusive Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Not only that, but Super Mario 3D All-Stars is the fifth fastest-selling Switch game in the UK.

It is only bested by Pokemon sword and Shield, New Horizons, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo's popular mascot also claimed fifth place in the UK's Top Ten with Mario Kart 8: Deluxe. The Switch edition of Minecraft also made an appearance at No.7.

All-star

The star-studded games collection had been heavily rumoured for a while, with fans finally receiving the news that they had been waiting for at the Mario 35th Anniversary Direct when the title was officially announced.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was always going to prove popular, but the game became a best-seller on Amazon just days after its announcement.


