The Nintendo Switch is entering the "midpoint" of its cycle

By , Staff Writer

The Nintendo Switch has reached the "midpoint" of its life cycle.

Speaking to Polygon, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser explained that going forward, into 2021 and beyond, the company will "really lean into" both the Switch and Switch Lite as both platforms continue to perform well.

"The way we build games onto the platform, and the way partners build games onto the platform, is really what matters and the experience that you have when you play," said Bowser.

"So that's what we'll continue to lean into as we go into really what will be the fifth year of Nintendo Switch. And as Mr. [Shuntaro] Furukawa [president of Nintendo] mentioned in his corporate management policy briefing, we believe we're just at the midpoint of this life cycle on this platform."

Earlier this year, rumours began to swirl that a pro version of the Nintendo Switch could be on the way.

The popularity of Nintendo's flagship hardware is evident through its performance in key markets. Recently, the Switch hit 25 consecutive months as the best-selling console in Canada, while it has remained the top dog in the US for 24 straight months.

Moreover, this year, the Nintendo Switch managed to outperform both Xbox and PlayStation in China.


