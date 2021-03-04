A new 4K able Nintendo Switch could see release later this year

It would appear as though a new Nintendo Switch model could be released by the end of 2021.

Bloomberg reports that the Japanese games giant has plans to reveal a new model for its flagship hardware, which will feature "bigger" Samsung OLED screens.

Mass development on 720p resolution, seven-inch screens is reported to begin in June. First, around one million units will be developed, with the first group sent to assemblers in July.

Moreover, according to sources, when paired with the correct televisions, the new hardware will utilise 4K graphics.

"The OLED panel will consume less battery, offer higher contrast and possibly faster response time when compared to the Switch's current liquid-crystal display," said DSCC co-founder Yoshio Tamura.

It is believed that the new Switch variant will hit the shelves in time for the holiday season.

At the tail end of 2020, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser confirmed that the hardware was entering the "midpoint" of its lifecycle.

Switched on

Yesterday, the popular hybrid console celebrated its fourth birthday, having launched in March 2017. As such, Nintendo could be looking at a new model to prevent a potential loss in sales, given Sony and Microsoft have released their next-gen hardware.

However, the Nintendo Switch has proven to be exceedingly popular over the years.

As of January 2021, nearly 80 million units have been shipped worldwide, putting the hybrid console ahead of the 3DS, which has 75.94 million lifetime sales. That same month, the Switch hit one million official sales in China.

Moreover, the Nintendo Switch remained the best-selling console in the US for 24 consecutive months, while it reached 25 straight months in Canada.

Nintendo's flagship hardware's success is in no small part thanks to its impressive library of games, many of which can only be played on Nintendo Switch. These include titles such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the Pokemon franchise.