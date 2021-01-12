Nintendo Switch sales surpass those of the 3DS

The Nintendo Switch has officially shifted more units than the Nintendo 3DS.

According to sales-tracking site VGChartz, the hybrid console has sold 76.2 million units as of December 26th, 2020, having sold more than 1.1 million units that week.

Therefore, lifetime sales of the Nintendo Switch have surpassed that of 3DS, which boasts 75.9 million units.

Production for the handheld device, which was first launched in March 2011, ended in September 2020, nearly 10 years after its release.

Switch it up

After production ceased for the 3DS, the Switch became the sole focus for Nintendo.

The Japanese hardware has been a big hit since its release in March 2017. For 24 consecutive months, the Nintendo Switch has been the best selling console in the US.

Meanwhile, in Canada, the Switch has reigned supreme for 25 months in a row. To top it off, last year, the console outperformed both the PlayStation and Xbox.

Currently, the Nintendo Switch is at the midpoint of its lifecycle.