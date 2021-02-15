US consumers spent $4.71 billion on games products in January 2021

US consumers spent $4.71 billion on games related products in January 2021.

As detailed in a Twitter thread by NPD group executive director and video game industry advisor Mat Piscatella, the staggering number represents a growth of 42 per cent, year-on-year.

Moreover, all categories – hardware, accessories and content – experienced gains.

US consumers spent $319 million in terms of hardware, a rise of 144 per cent year-on-year, making it the best month for console sales since the $323 million generated in January 2011.

Moreover, the Nintendo Switch continued to be the best-selling hardware in terms of unit sales. It experienced the best January for any platform since the Nintendo Wii in 2010.

Nintendo's flagship console broke the record for consecutive month sales last year to remain the best-selling hardware in the US for 24 straight months while hitting 25 months in Canada.

Top performer

Meanwhile, when it comes to software, Animal Crossing: New Horizon was the best-selling on Nintendo Switch, while it also claimed the No.5 spot overall.

The Switch exclusive has proven popular since its release in March 2020. As of September 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 26.04 million copies.

Moreover, the island life title has proven dominant so far in 2021, as not only did it close out 2020 at the top of the charts, but it also opened up this year as the top dog. Furthermore, the title held on to that position in the UK for three consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has also topped the charts in both Australia and Japan.