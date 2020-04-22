Animal Crossing: New Horizons achieves third-best US launch ever for a Nintendo game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become the third-highest US launch game of any Nintendo published title in its history.

Data provided by the NPD Group (tracking the physical dollar and unit sales) stated that the island simulator was the best-selling game of March 2020, as well as the best-selling game of 2020 so far for the country.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the only game to outpace New Horizons, though it's worth noting that the latter is limited to the Nintendo Switch alone.

The only two games to achieve higher physical software sales in a launch month for the US from Nintendo were Super Smash Bros. Brawl on the Wii and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Switch.

Best-selling entry

Launched on March 20th, New Horizons has also earned itself the title of the best-selling entry in the series since its inception in 2001. The success can be put down to a variety of reasons, such as the popularity of the Switch and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Animal Crossing has however, historically always sold well and showed to be on the rise with New Leaf on the 3DS shifting an estimated 12.45 million copies in the US.

Hints that New Horizons had found major success was given after the game broke Switch sales records in Japan and the UK less than a week after release.

Meanwhile, Nintendo recently launched a My Nintendo app on mobile for users in Japan.