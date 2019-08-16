Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling console of 2019 in the US

The Nintendo Switch remains both the best-selling console of the year and the month in July in the US.

According to The NPD Group, hardware spending has decreased by 22 per cent year-on-year in July to $168 million. Meanwhile, console purchases for the year so far have dropped 21 per cent year-on-year to $1.5 billion.

Nintendo is the only company to see console sale gains for the year-to-date. It will be looking to further increase sales with the launch of the Nintendo Switch Lite in September.

Best-selling games

Recently released Fire Emblem: Three Houses was the highest selling game on the Nintendo Switch in July in the US. It was followed by last month’s winner Super Mario Maker in second and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order in third.

You can read the top-selling Nintendo Switch games for July below:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo) Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Nintendo) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) Mario Kart 8 (Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) New Super Smash Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) Super Mario Party (Nintendo) Pokemon: Lets go Eevee (Nintendo) Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

$2 billion in accessories

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller was the best-selling console accessory for July, though Sony’s black PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 remains the top seller for the year so far.

Accessories and Game Cards saw a decline of 12 per cent year-on-year for July to $254 million. For the year so far, sales have dropped one per cent to $2 billion.