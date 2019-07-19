Nintendo Switch US sales top PlayStation and Xbox in June

The Nintendo Switch was both the best-selling console in the US for the month of June and the first half of 2019.

That’s according to industry tracking firm The NPD Group, which showed that overall hardware spending was down 33 per cent year-on-year to $235 million, with the Switch being the only platform not to decrease in sales.

Software spending for the month of June was down 13 per cent year-on-year overall, with $959 million generated.

Best selling games

Super Mario Maker 2 was also the highest-selling game for the month, even without the inclusion of digital sales, followed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in second and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe in third to claim a podium finish.

The top 10 highest selling games for Nintendo Switch in June can be read below:

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) Crash Team Racing Nitro Fuled (Activision Blizzard) Super Mario Party (Nintendo) Pokemon: Let’s Go Pickachu (Nintendo) Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo)

$1.3 billion in hardware

“Nintendo Switch is the only platform showing year-on-year growth,” said NPD executive director of games Mat Piscatella in a Tweet.

“Hardware spending in June, 2019 dropped 33 per cent when compared to a year ago, to $235 million. Year-to-date hardware spending has declined 20 per cent versus a year ago, to $1.3 billion.

Nintendo will be looking to increase those sales number even further when it comes to launch the Nintendo Switch Lite in September of this year.