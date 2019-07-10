Nintendo Switch Lite launches this September

Nintendo has revealed a standalone portable version of its Switch console called the Switch Lite.

The news was made public by Nintendo general producer Yoshiaki Koizumi in a video uploaded to YouTube where details of the new hardware were given.

The device is specifically designed for on-the-go, with its more compact and lightweight design. The Switch Lite has a 5.5-inch screen capable of 720p.

Joy-Cons are non-detachable and D-Pad has replaced the toggle stick on the left-hand side, while rumble and Nintendo Labo capabilities have been removed. However, it boasts a 20 to 30 per cent better battery life.

Nintendo Switch Lite will launch on September 20th, 2019 for $199.99

Different designs

The new handheld arrives with three different colour schemes: Yellow, grey and turquoise.

A Pokemon Sword and Shield special edition was also announced which includes the two new legendaries: Zacian and Zamazena on the back.

The Pokemon Switch Lite will be released on November 8th, 2019, one week before Sword and Shield launches globally. It will not include a copy of either version of the game.

Rumours of a new iteration of the Switch began circling back in October 2018, with an XL version supposedly in the works too.