Nintendo Switch Lite passes 1 million sales in Japan

The Nintendo Switch Lite has crossed one million lifetime sales in Japan.

As disclosed by Famitsu's sales report for 2019 (via MCV), the handheld only version of the device has seen huge success in its home country, selling approximately 1.05 million units since launching in September 2019.

The Nintendo Switch family has continued to prove its dominance over Japan, claiming 75 per cent of all hardware sales in 2019. Breaking that down further shows that the Switch Lite accounted for 17 per cent of that number.

3.45 million units

The original Switch shifted 3.45 million units during the year making the console the best-selling in the region in 2019. Following this was the Switch Lite even though it was only available for purchase in the last three and a half months of the year.

In comparison, the PlayStation 4 placed third for best-selling consoles, selling just 774,000 throughout the year.

Prior to this, it was reported that Switch games accounted for 26 of the top 30 best-selling titles in Japan for the week commencing 30th December 2019.

