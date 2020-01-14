Nintendo Switch accounted for 26 of the top 30 best-selling games in Japan

Nintendo Switch games accounted for 26 of the top 30 best-selling titles in Japan for the week commencing 30th December 2019.

This was confirmed via the latest Famitsu charts, showing that Pokemon Sword and Shield topped the list for the best-selling game of the week (196,265 copies), while also surpassing the three million sale mark in the country. For context: the latest Pokemon titles sold six million in their first week, making them the fastest-selling games on Switch to date.

Luigi's Mansion 3 placed second at 52,434 units sold before Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continued to shift copes with another 52,195 sales in the first week of the year.

Top 21 titles

Nintendo Switch games made up the top 21 titles of the Japanese sales chart, proving its popularity and dominance over competitors.

Only four games made the chart which are not available on Switch: Detroit: Become Human, eFootball PES 2020, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Sakura Wars, which are all on the PlayStation 4.

The top 30 best-selling games in Japan from December 30th, 2019 to January 5th, 2020 (including sales numbers) were:

Pokemon Sword and Shield (Switch) - 196,265 Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch) - 52,434 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) - 52,195 Minecraft (Switch) - 46,963 Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch) - 44,605 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) - 43,274 Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training (Switch) - 41,455 Super Mario Party (Switch) - 37,903 Tsuri Spirits (Switch) - 30,705 Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) - 30,705 Splatoon 2 (Switch) - 27,455 Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) - 27,378 Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (Switch) - 16,984 Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) - 14,441 Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) - 11,586 Taiko no Tatsujin Drum 'n' Fun (Switch) - 11,208 Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) - 10,045 Yo-Kai Watch 4++ (Switch) - 9,486 Dragon Quest XI S (Switch) - 7,973 Kirby Star Allies (Switch) - 7,696 Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (Switch) - 7,444 eFootball PES 2020 (PS4) - 6,394 FIFA 20 Legacy Edition (Switch) - 6,186 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) - 6,046 Story of Seasons (Switch) - 5,950 Detroit: Become Human (PS4) - 5,948 Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch) - 5,789 Sakura Wars (PS4) - 5,483 Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu/Eevee (Switch) - 5,425 Super Bomberman R (Switch) - 5,423

Details were recently revealed surrounding Universal Studios upcoming Super Nintendo World theme park, which will let visitors become Mario via wristbands and smartphone app.