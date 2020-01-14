Nintendo Switch accounted for 26 of the top 30 best-selling games in Japan

Nintendo Switch games accounted for 26 of the top 30 best-selling titles in Japan for the week commencing 30th December 2019.
This was confirmed via the latest Famitsu charts, showing that Pokemon Sword and Shield topped the list for the best-selling game of the week (196,265 copies), while also surpassing the three million sale mark in the country. For context: the latest Pokemon titles sold six million in their first week, making them the fastest-selling games on Switch to date.
Luigi's Mansion 3 placed second at 52,434 units sold before Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continued to shift copes with another 52,195 sales in the first week of the year.
Top 21 titles
Nintendo Switch games made up the top 21 titles of the Japanese sales chart, proving its popularity and dominance over competitors.
Only four games made the chart which are not available on Switch: Detroit: Become Human, eFootball PES 2020, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Sakura Wars, which are all on the PlayStation 4.
The top 30 best-selling games in Japan from December 30th, 2019 to January 5th, 2020 (including sales numbers) were:
- Pokemon Sword and Shield (Switch) - 196,265
- Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch) - 52,434
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) - 52,195
- Minecraft (Switch) - 46,963
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch) - 44,605
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) - 43,274
- Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training (Switch) - 41,455
- Super Mario Party (Switch) - 37,903
- Tsuri Spirits (Switch) - 30,705
- Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) - 30,705
- Splatoon 2 (Switch) - 27,455
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) - 27,378
- Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (Switch) - 16,984
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) - 14,441
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) - 11,586
- Taiko no Tatsujin Drum 'n' Fun (Switch) - 11,208
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) - 10,045
- Yo-Kai Watch 4++ (Switch) - 9,486
- Dragon Quest XI S (Switch) - 7,973
- Kirby Star Allies (Switch) - 7,696
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (Switch) - 7,444
- eFootball PES 2020 (PS4) - 6,394
- FIFA 20 Legacy Edition (Switch) - 6,186
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) - 6,046
- Story of Seasons (Switch) - 5,950
- Detroit: Become Human (PS4) - 5,948
- Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch) - 5,789
- Sakura Wars (PS4) - 5,483
- Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu/Eevee (Switch) - 5,425
- Super Bomberman R (Switch) - 5,423
