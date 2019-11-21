News

Selling 6 million, Pokemon Sword and Shield is Nintendo’s fastest-selling Switch game

By , Staff Writer

Pokemon Sword and Shield have sold six million copies in its first week of release, making it Nintendo’s fastest-selling Switch game yet.

As revealed by The Pokemon Company via Twitter, the RPG titles have started off the holidays very well already surpassing the likes of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey to become the Switch’s fastest-selling releases worldwide.

These numbers include both digital and physical sales.

It was already reported that Sword and Shield had shipped 1.3 million units in Japan within its first three days of release, as well as being confirmed as the third biggest UK launch in Nintendo’s history.

Move over, Let’s Go

For comparison, Pokemon X and Y sold 4 million within its first week on the 3DS, while Pokemon Sun and Moon shifted 7.2 million by the end of November.

Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee for Switch, meanwhile has reached 11.28 million copies - as per Nintendo’s latest financial results - the newest mainline instalments have made up more than 50 per cent of that number within seven days.

Nintendo’s sales have been hugely impressive this year, with the latest Smash Bros. iteration recently being confirmed as the best-selling fighting game of all time.


