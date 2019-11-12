News

Pokemon fans rally together to say #ThankYouGameFreak

Pokemon fans rally together to say #ThankYouGameFreak
By , Staff Writer

Pokemon fans around the world have trended #ThankYouGameFreak.

The hashtag is the result of recent negativity aimed towards the Pokemon developer ahead of the release - November 15th - for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Some fans of the franchise have expressed disappointment with the upcoming title; Game Freak's innovation with the title came into question.

The criticism only got worse when fans worldwide discovered that hundreds of fan-favourite Pokemon will not feature in the new titles.

Since this outcry, the launch event in Tokyo has been cancelled - the company cited “operations reasons” as the cause.

Starting a movement

Despite all the negativity in the community, it’s not an emotion shared by everyone. YouTuber MysticUmbreon - who focuses on Pokemon - is the one who started the trending #ThankYouGameFreak.

Many Twitter users have Tweeted out their support for GameFreak, some detailing how the Pokemon franchise has helped them, such as inspiring them in art, design and cartoon creation.

Pokemon Sword and Shield launch on Nintendo Switch on November 15th.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Feb 27th, 2019

Pokemon Sword and Shield coming to Nintendo Switch in 2019

News Nov 22nd, 2018

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee shifts three million copies on Nintendo Switch in first week

News Nov 21st, 2018

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee struck by review-bombing for deviating from main-series formula

News Nov 12th, 2018

Warner Bros drops first live-action Detective Pikachu trailer ahead of May 10th 2019 release date

News Jul 3rd, 2018

Pokemon Quest catches $3million in revenues during first week on mobile

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies