Nintendo, Game Freak and Creatures apply for two new trademarks in Japan

Japanese firms Nintendo, Game Freak, and Creatures have applied for two new trademarks in Japan.

As reported by Japanese Nintendo, the trademarks translate into The Legendary Heartbeat and Amazing Rare. Both brands have been applied for with multiple purposes in mind - trading card games and video games.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Nintendo would consolidate its Tokyo based offices into one building. Furthermore, there was potential for the company to bring Pokemon developer Game Freak into the office too.

Overall, the Japanese publisher has brought in more than $1 billion in revenue from its mobile library.

Strong partnership

In May 2019, Game Freak teamed up with NetEase and The Pokemon Company to bring a localised version of Pokemon Quest to China. The game was the first Pokemon mobile title to be released in China.

Last November, after the developer received some negative backlash in the run-up to Pokemon Sword and Shield, a new hashtag dedicated to the firm began trending - #ThankYouGameFreak.