Switch Lite not cannibalizing Switch sales, says Nintendo

The Switch Lite is not impacting sales of the original Switch, according to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa.

As reported by VentureBeat, Furukawa was holding a briefing for analysts where he made the comments stating that the Nintendo Switch Lite is meeting its “own demand without negatively impacting sales trends for Nintendo Switch”.

The Switch Lite launched on September 20th and was revealed to have sold 1.95 million units in 11 days.

During the same meeting, Furukawa announced that the company is planning to bring over more Nintendo 3DS franchises to the Nintendo Switch platform.

Female audience

Female users were also confirmed to be the largest percentage of players for the Nintendo Switch Lite.

“Furthermore, the pool of consumers purchasing Nintendo Switch Lite during the initial launch period includes not only users purchasing it as their first system but also a good number of consumers purchasing it as their second system from the Nintendo Switch family,” said Furukawa.

“Among these consumers buying Nintendo Switch Lite as a second system, some are doing so to supplement a single Nintendo Switch console shared among the family, while others are opting to buy Nintendo Switch Lite as a compact, lightweight system to take on the go.”

