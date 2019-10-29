Reggie Fils-Aimé to become a Legend at New York Games Awards

The former president and COO of Nintendo of America will collect the Legend Award in New York.

Reggie Fils-Aimé’s will be presented the Andrew Yoon Legend Award at the ninth annual New York Games Awards on January 21st 2020.

The award “recognises individuals and organizations that exhibit a significant, sustained body of work that shows exceptional achievement and innovation.

Past recipients of the award include Jade Raymond, Richard Garriott, Todd Howard, Rockstar Games and Ralph Baer.

“We present Reggie with the organization’s Legend Award as a sign of our continued gratitude and admiration for his positive and lasting impact on the video game industry,” said New York Videogame Critics Circle founder and board president, Harold Goldberg.

“Never before have we seen such a dynamic and captivating, yet approachable executive lead a gaming company and create such change in the industry.”

An industry legend

Fils-Aimé announced his retirement in February, with it becoming effective in April 2019. He held the president position for almost 13 years - starting at the company in 2003 as vice president of sales and marketing.

In honour of Reggie’s career, we took a look at some of his best and funniest moments. He was recently named a member of the board of directors for the New York Videogame Critics Circle.

“I’m humbled and honoured to be recognized with this award from an organization that I respect and admire,” said Fils-Aimé.

“My passion for the work being done by the members of the New York Videogame Critics Circle inspires me to also give back to the community by participating in the mentoring and educational pursuits the organization does for students in the NYC area.”