Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime to retire

Long-time Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime is to retire in April.

Fils-Aime has been with the company for 15 years, starting out as executive VP of sales and marketing in 2013. In May 2006 he was named president and COO.

During his time he’s played a key role in the launches of systems like the Nintendo Wii, Switch, DS and 3DS.

New boss in town

His last day at the company will be on April 15th. Nintendo of America’s current senior VP of sales and marketing Doug Bowser will succeed Fils-Aime in the role.

Bowser joined Nintendo in May 2015. Prior to that he’s worked with companies such as EA and Procter & Gamble.

“Nintendo owns a part of my heart forever,” said Fils-Aime.

“It’s a part that is filled with gratitude – for the incredibly talented people I’ve worked with, for the opportunity to represent such a wonderful brand, and most of all, to feel like a member of the world’s most positive and enduring gamer community.

“As I look forward to departing in both good health and good humor, this is not ‘game over’ for me, but instead ‘leveling up’ to more time with my wife, family and friends.”

Bowser added: “It has been my great fortune to work with and be mentored by Reggie for four years at Nintendo of America.

“And rest assured, we will continue to build on his work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles. There are millions more of those to come.”