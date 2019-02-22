5 best and funniest Reggie Fils-Aime moments Nintendo fans will remember

Reggie Fils-Aime and Nintendo go together like bread and butter. That’s why when the news dropped that he would be retiring from the company after 16 years, fans around the world were shocked and understandably saddened by the thought of not seeing the long-term Nintendo of America president and COO at the helm anymore.

Fils-Aime’s first appearance in the limelight arrived back in 2004. Taking the stage at Nintendo’s E3 conference and opening the show with the lines “My name is Reggie. I’m about kicking ass, I’m about taking names and we’re about making games”, he immediately made his presence known.

From here Fils-Aime became a key component for all of Nintendo’s marketing in North America while being looked upon as one of the main public representatives for the gaming giant going forward.

Industry icon

His last day at Nintendo will be on April 15th, 2019, with the appropriately named senior vice president of sales and marketing Doug Bowser taking charge.

However, before this industry icon sets off into retirement, we thought this would be an appropriate time to highlight some of Reggie’s best and funniest moments.