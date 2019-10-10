News

Nintendo Switch sales pass 10m in Europe

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo’s family of Switch hardware has sold more than 10 million consoles across Europe.

The platform holder has said that sales have increased by around 30 per cent year-on-year and are 40 per cent higher than this time in 2017. Switch first launched on March 3rd, 2017. 

That ten million figure takes into consideration both the 'regular' Nintendo Switch console and the recently launched Nintendo Switch Lite edition. 

“The Nintendo Switch family of consoles is being enjoyed by millions of players across Europe, and passing such a major milestone is testament to its broad appeal,” said Nintendo of Europe president Stephan Bole.

“European sales of Nintendo Switch hardware and software are growing significantly each year, and existing, and new console owners have a wealth of titles to choose from, with plenty more on the way.”

Best selling games

Since launching in 2017, the company reports that more than 36 million copies of Nintendo-published titles have been sold in Europe alone. 

Nine titles published by the company have exceeded the one million sales mark, too. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 1-2-Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Party and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe have all gone platinum in Europe. 

Several third-party releases have also saled past the one million sales milestone, too, including Minecraft, Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, Mario + Rabbids, Kingdom Battle and Stardew Valley.

As of July, Nintendo Switch had sold 36.87m units worldwide


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

