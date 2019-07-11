News

Nintendo’s Doug Bowser says Switch Lite won’t kill off 3DS support

Nintendo’s Doug Bowser says Switch Lite won’t kill off 3DS support
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has said that the introduction of the Switch Lite won’t kill off support for the 3DS.

When speaking to The Verge, Bowser confirmed that Nintendo will continue to support the 3DS family of systems as long as demand is present.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a standalone version of the console/handheld hybrid and will launch on September 20th, 2019.

The device will be available for $199.99 making it $100 cheaper than the regular Switch system, however $120 higher than the cheapest option in the 3DS family, with the 2DS at $79.99.

No Switch Pro

Doug Bowser also confirmed that no further hardware outside of the Switch Lite will be released from the company this year, according to comments picked up from CNET.

Two alternative versions of the Switch have been rumoured for some time, with the now confirmed Lite being one and an upgraded Pro version being the other.

Bowser then went on to state how both Switch versions will “complement each other and coexist in the market”, as the firm continues with its target of multiple Switch devices being present in each household


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Jul 10th, 2019

Nintendo Switch Lite launches this September

Comment & Opinion Jun 14th, 2019

E3 2019: After mobile's no-show for Nintendo, is it really all-in on the platform?

News Jun 12th, 2018

Nintendo Direct E3 2018 Conference: Where to watch and what to expect

4 News Jul 5th, 2019

Nintendo Switch Online surpasses 10 million subscribers

News Jul 4th, 2019

Update: Nintendo withdraws some Switch production in China amidst US trade war

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies