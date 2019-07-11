Nintendo’s Doug Bowser says Switch Lite won’t kill off 3DS support

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has said that the introduction of the Switch Lite won’t kill off support for the 3DS.

When speaking to The Verge, Bowser confirmed that Nintendo will continue to support the 3DS family of systems as long as demand is present.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a standalone version of the console/handheld hybrid and will launch on September 20th, 2019.

The device will be available for $199.99 making it $100 cheaper than the regular Switch system, however $120 higher than the cheapest option in the 3DS family, with the 2DS at $79.99.

No Switch Pro

Doug Bowser also confirmed that no further hardware outside of the Switch Lite will be released from the company this year, according to comments picked up from CNET.

Two alternative versions of the Switch have been rumoured for some time, with the now confirmed Lite being one and an upgraded Pro version being the other.

Bowser then went on to state how both Switch versions will “complement each other and coexist in the market”, as the firm continues with its target of multiple Switch devices being present in each household