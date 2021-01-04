Animal Crossing: New Horizons closes out 2020 at the top of the UK charts

Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons closed out 2020 at the top of the UK charts.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the Switch exclusive saw a seven per cent increase in sales to move up to spaces, securing the top spot.

However, the chart is purely based on physical sales and does not take into account digital copies.

It is worth noting that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not the only Switch title to end the year in the top 10.

Other Switch exclusives to crack the top 10 included Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Super Mario 3D All-Stars and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe. The games took third, eighth and tenth place, respectively.

Top performer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has proven to be a strong performer from day one, when launched in March 2020.

In November, the social island title became the fastest-ever game to shift six million copies in Japan. Moreover, as of September 2020, the game has seen 26.04 million sales worldwide.

At The Game Awards 2020, the Switch exclusive received multiple nominations, including one for Game of the Year.

However, while it may not have secured GOTY, it was recognised as the Best Family Game.