Nintendo Switch games made up 51% of UK games sales in February

Nintendo Switch titles accounted for 51 per cent of UK games sales in February.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the top-selling boxed game last month was Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

The remastered title was released in February and shot straight to the top of the charts, experiencing a better launch than the original Wii U game.

Moreover, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was the best-selling game in the US last month.

However, the duo of titles was not the only Nintendo game to reach the top five in the UK charts in February. It was joined by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe.

Switched on

Overall, there were eight Nintendo titles in the top 20 UK boxed games charts.

The Switch hardware itself increased sales in the UK last month, though this can be attributed to the release of the limited-edition Mario variant of the console.

To date, the Nintendo Switch has seen an increase in sales of 81 per cent year-on-year.