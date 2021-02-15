Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury experiences better launch than the original

Nintendo's Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury experienced a great launch as it surpassed the release sales of the original Wii U title.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the remastered version of the 2013 game had a release that was 180 per cent bigger than the original.

Moreover, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury experienced the third biggest Switch launch for a Mario game. The only titles that it sits behind are Super Mario Odyssey which was released in 2017 and Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

However, it has surpassed the likes of Super Mario Maker 2 and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, both of which were launched in 2019.

Not only has Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury topped the UK charts at release, but it is also the fastest-selling game of 2021 so far.

It's Mario!

At launch, Super Mario 3D All-Stars shot straight to the top of the UK charts.

Moreover, it managed to top the charts with physical sales alone, while also being the best-selling game in Japan in its release month of September 2020, beating the likes of Square Enix's Marvel Avengers.