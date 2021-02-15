News

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury experiences better launch than the original

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury experiences better launch than the original
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo's Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury experienced a great launch as it surpassed the release sales of the original Wii U title.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the remastered version of the 2013 game had a release that was 180 per cent bigger than the original.

Moreover, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury experienced the third biggest Switch launch for a Mario game. The only titles that it sits behind are Super Mario Odyssey which was released in 2017 and Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

However, it has surpassed the likes of Super Mario Maker 2 and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, both of which were launched in 2019.

Not only has Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury topped the UK charts at release, but it is also the fastest-selling game of 2021 so far.

It's Mario!

At launch, Super Mario 3D All-Stars shot straight to the top of the UK charts.

Moreover, it managed to top the charts with physical sales alone, while also being the best-selling game in Japan in its release month of September 2020, beating the likes of Square Enix's Marvel Avengers.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jan 11th, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to dominate the UK charts

News May 12th, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons experiences 135% increase in UK sales

News Nov 5th, 2019

Luigi’s Mansion 3 hoovers up the competition to become Switch’s biggest launch of 2019

News Feb 1st, 2021

The Nintendo Switch is closing in on 80 million sales

News Jan 18th, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to dominate the UK charts

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies