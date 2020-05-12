Animal Crossing: New Horizons experiences 135% increase in UK sales

Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons saw a 135 per cent increase in sales last week.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the Switch island-simulation title was at the top of the UK charts, due to an increase in the physical stock available.

In 11 days, Animal Crossing: New Horizons shifted 11.77 million units. Within six weeks of release, the Switch exclusive game moved 13.41 million copies.

Furthermore, in its first month, Nintendo's title sold more digital copies than any other console game. It beat the previous record holder – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – by around 250,000 sales.

Switch dominance

In the UK charts last week, half of the Top Ten was made up of Nintendo Switch titles. Besides New Horizons at No.1, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe took fifth place. The racer was followed by Luigi's Mansion 3 and Minecraft Switch Edition at No.7 and No.9 respectively.

Finally, the Top Ten closed out with New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe.