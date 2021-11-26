News

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are Japan’s second-best physical Switch launch

Switch sales almost doubled

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are Japan’s second-best physical Switch launch
By , News Editor

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have become the second-biggest Nintendo Switch launch in Japan.

According to Famitsu, three days since the launch on November 19th, the remakes sold close to 1.4 million units.

The sales consist of physical units of the game, including the Double Pack and the physical download card.

In comparison, the original release of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl on the Nintendo DS in 2006 sold 1.5 million units within four days.

Remake renaissance

However, the remakes beat the release of the most recent entries to the franchise, Pokémon Sword and Shield, which sold 1.3 million units within the first three days.

The only Switch game to exceed this feat is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which sold 1.8 million copies within three days after its release in March 2020.

The release of the games also saw a boost in the sale of Nintendo Switch consoles, reaching 168,000 units, almost doubling the 87,000 units sold the week prior.

Since launch, the Nintendo Switch has sold 22 million units in Japan.

Elsewhere, Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp recently surpassed $250 million in lifetime player spending, making it Nintendo’s second-best performing mobile title following Fire Emblem: Heroes.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

1 News Nov 20th, 2019

Pokemon Sword and Shield sold 1.3 million copies in Japan within first three days

News Oct 27th, 2021

Niantic and Nintendo launch Pikmin Bloom

News Aug 5th, 2021

Nintendo Switch sales close on 90 million, revenue drops nearly 10%

News Apr 26th, 2021

Nintendo Switch is Japan's sixth best-selling console of all time

News Jan 18th, 2021

Nintendo Switch made up 87% of Japanese console sales last year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies